BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Owens Corning (OC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,334,569 shares of Owens Corning (OC). This represents 13.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 11,559,475 shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.71% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 66 consecutive years.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 3,373,140 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395,504 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 3,135,775 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986,184 shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 14.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,788,885 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838,538 shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,846,195 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860,795 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OC by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 1,802,230 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931,471 shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1097 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens Corning. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Owens Corning is 0.2351%, an increase of 1.9462%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 101,525,483 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens Corning is $103.29. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $88.41.

The projected annual revenue for Owens Corning is $9,677MM, an increase of 0.73%. The projected annual EPS is $11.06, a decrease of -18.88%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.