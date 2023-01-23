BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,862,706 shares of Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX). This represents 19.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,393,759 shares and 17.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.82% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as it partners with health care professionals to improve patients' lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

What are large shareholders doing?

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc holds 2,799,175 shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749,921 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management LLC holds 967,148 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955,079 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 938,737 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,302 shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 593,430 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552,432 shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 83.05% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 551,766 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361,351 shares, representing an increase of 34.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix International N.V.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Orthofix International N.V. is 0.0752%, a decrease of 17.1195%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 23,396,101 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orthofix International N.V. is $37.23. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 81.79% from its latest reported closing price of $20.48.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix International N.V. is $490MM, an increase of 5.80%. The projected annual EPS is $0.80.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.