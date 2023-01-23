BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,983,559 shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA). This represents 14.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 6,990,253 shares and 12.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ('REG'), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 73 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orix Corp holds 10,988,577 shares representing 19.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. holds 1,956,756 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174,087 shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group plc holds 1,939,031 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052,936 shares, representing a decrease of 57.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 1,793,074 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118,402 shares, representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,205,829 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120,993 shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 93.68% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies, Inc.. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 19.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ormat Technologies, Inc. is 0.2332%, a decrease of 6.0071%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 54,059,927 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is $98.36. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of $89.01.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is $874MM, an increase of 21.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.89, an increase of 58.87%.

