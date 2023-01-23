BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,744,293 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL). This represents 19.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9,206,761 shares and 16.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.70% and an increase in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are large shareholders doing?

Newtyn Management, LLC holds 2,860,000 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 2,581,320 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437,065 shares, representing an increase of 44.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 61.92% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group Inc holds 2,494,513 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244,367 shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,124,937 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118,441 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 976,056 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,843 shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Office REIT Inc. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 17.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Orion Office REIT Inc is 0.0426%, a decrease of 14.5273%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 47,227,095 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Office REIT is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.01.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Office REIT is $199MM, an increase of 0.35%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.71.

