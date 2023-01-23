Investing
ONL

BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

January 23, 2023 — 06:45 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,744,293 shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL). This represents 19.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9,206,761 shares and 16.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.70% and an increase in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are large shareholders doing?

ONL / Orion Office REIT Inc Ownership

Newtyn Management, LLC holds 2,860,000 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760,000 shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 2,581,320 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437,065 shares, representing an increase of 44.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 61.92% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group Inc holds 2,494,513 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244,367 shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,124,937 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118,441 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 976,056 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957,843 shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Office REIT Inc. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 17.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Orion Office REIT Inc is 0.0426%, a decrease of 14.5273%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 47,227,095 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Office REIT is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.01.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Office REIT is $199MM, an increase of 0.35%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.71.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.