BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19,772,386 shares of Option Care Health Inc (OPCH). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 18,297,262 shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 8,499,114 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,000,053 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933,573 shares, representing an increase of 21.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds 3,781,169 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,827,679 shares, representing a decrease of 27.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 3,144,281 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,964,086 shares, representing a decrease of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 86.06% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 2,860,746 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658,002 shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 27.56% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health Inc. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Option Care Health Inc is 0.4109%, an increase of 6.2209%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 178,894,644 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health is $38.93. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from its latest reported closing price of $27.99.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health is $4,373MM, an increase of 13.74%. The projected annual EPS is $0.94, a decrease of -4.54%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

