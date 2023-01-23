BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,714,190 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX). This represents 15.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,668,088 shares and 15.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blair William & Co/il holds 749,657 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780,596 shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 46.21% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 516,100 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avenir Corp holds 421,296 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423,666 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 40.31% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 406,700 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 400,143 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383,743 shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 49.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimizeRx Corporation. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 9.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OptimizeRx Corporation is 0.1721%, a decrease of 6.7188%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.19% to 15,681,413 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for OptimizeRx is $25.91. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 50.63% from its latest reported closing price of $17.20.

The projected annual revenue for OptimizeRx is $81MM, an increase of 27.63%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.