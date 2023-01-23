BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,118,996 shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS). This represents 19.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1,731,489 shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.38% and an increase in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 654,450 shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622,904 shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 90.84% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 399,567 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381,041 shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 325,553 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306,670 shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 81.73% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 278,070 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274,370 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 231,722 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233,822 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEUS by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olympic Steel, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Olympic Steel, Inc. is 0.0676%, a decrease of 1.6748%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 10,129,178 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olympic Steel is $35.19. The forecasts range from a low of $34.84 to a high of $36.22. The average price target represents a decrease of -12.94% from its latest reported closing price of $40.42.

The projected annual revenue for Olympic Steel is $2,106MM, a decrease of -20.96%. The projected annual EPS is $2.23, a decrease of -77.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

