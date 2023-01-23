BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34,047,196 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 31,752,672 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 12,807,069 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,602,065 shares, representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Hamlin Capital Management, LLC holds 4,694,335 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704,567 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 4,594,111 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,163,703 shares, representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 4,119,815 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061,909 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 54.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 3,465,871 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120,344 shares, representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International Corporation. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 7.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Old Republic International Corporation is 0.2684%, a decrease of 3.0786%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 256,748,935 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Republic International is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $23.94.

The projected annual revenue for Old Republic International is $7,679MM, a decrease of -9.22%. The projected annual EPS is $2.37, a decrease of -9.59%.

