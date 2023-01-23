BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,986,475 shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS). This represents 18.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 10,498,826 shares and 17.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.17% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the oil and natural gas, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe.

What are large shareholders doing?

Palisade Capital Management Llc/nj holds 4,509,358 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,502,197 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 24.80% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 2,447,441 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,315,163 shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 59.73% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,247,998 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072,693 shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 1,954,825 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935,507 shares, representing a decrease of 50.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 50.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,467,815 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394,122 shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 92.57% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil States International, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Oil States International, Inc. is 0.0500%, a decrease of 0.7265%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 66,407,652 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oil States International is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 12.28% from its latest reported closing price of $8.63.

The projected annual revenue for Oil States International is $842MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.29.

