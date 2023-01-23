BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,343,546 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC). This represents 12.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 5,925,203 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.94% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

What are large shareholders doing?

GW&K Investment Management, LLC holds 1,711,894 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873,337 shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 38.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,628,068 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431,414 shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 1,508,012 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478,654 shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1,394,364 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693,902 shares, representing a decrease of 21.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,329,413 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479,310 shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanFirst Financial Corp.. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 0.1877%, an increase of 13.4832%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 52,713,304 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for OceanFirst Financial is $26.86. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 19.80% from its latest reported closing price of $22.42.

The projected annual revenue for OceanFirst Financial is $422MM, a decrease of -1.59%. The projected annual EPS is $2.66, an increase of 9.49%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

