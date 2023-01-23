BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 55,564,221 shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL). This represents 13.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 51,926,047 shares and 12.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 38,954,635 shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,569,337 shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 33,070,432 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 21,056,719 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,589,613 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 15,489,824 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,264,443 shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 8,797,338 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,705,726 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 87.79% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands Inc. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Newell Brands Inc is 0.1391%, a decrease of 21.3535%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 447,680,971 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is $17.03. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.18% from its latest reported closing price of $15.05.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is $9,182MM, a decrease of -7.99%. The projected annual EPS is $1.50, an increase of 11.45%.

