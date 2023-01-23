BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,554,501 shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR). This represents 16.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 13,538,078 shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey. NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,895,786 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681,318 shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 86.20% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 2,612,998 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561,773 shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,711,515 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690,594 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,654,659 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562,339 shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 56.25% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 1,449,530 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461,169 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Jersey Resources Corp. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to New Jersey Resources Corp is 0.1892%, a decrease of 1.0134%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 82,623,308 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Jersey Resources is $50.15. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $49.54.

The projected annual revenue for New Jersey Resources is $2,554MM, a decrease of -12.11%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, a decrease of -12.99%.

