BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

January 23, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,627,403 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX). This represents 13.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 11,476,545 shares and 12.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.03% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

What are large shareholders doing?

NBIX / Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Ownership

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 4,926,834 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,213,734 shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group AG holds 2,855,146 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,844,305 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,371,237 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997,760 shares, representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management LP holds 1,855,700 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467,600 shares, representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,740,955 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703,417 shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 47.07% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1050 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 7.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is 0.3239%, an increase of 6.7750%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 106,156,867 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $130.35. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from its latest reported closing price of $111.36.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 30.12%. The projected annual EPS is $3.76, an increase of 515.98%.

