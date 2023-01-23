BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21,932,623 shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO). This represents 17.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,328,254 shares and 15.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,180,735 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,767,650 shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 169.27% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 5,961,144 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045,692 shares, representing an increase of 82.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 554.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,208,459 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522,668 shares, representing a decrease of 103.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 45.04% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management, LLC holds 2,720,099 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715,487 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2,649,916 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415,395 shares, representing a decrease of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics, Inc.. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 7.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NeoGenomics, Inc. is 0.1062%, a decrease of 0.2727%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 133,615,104 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeoGenomics is $16.09. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 43.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.18.

The projected annual revenue for NeoGenomics is $540MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.53.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.