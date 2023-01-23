BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35,928,093 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). This represents 19.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 26,671,803 shares and 14.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.70% and an increase in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 37,263,645 shares representing 19.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,230,367 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management Co/ca/ holds 16,422,443 shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,551,322 shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,383,721 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,325,990 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253,963 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 1,867,147 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892,352 shares, representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 37.64% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 8.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nektar Therapeutics is 0.0537%, a decrease of 5.5640%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 233,395,054 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics is $4.50. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 94.08% from its latest reported closing price of $2.32.

The projected annual revenue for Nektar Therapeutics is $94MM, a decrease of -1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.93.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

