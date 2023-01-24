BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37,463,356 shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34,095,857 shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.84% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Oilwell Varco is $26.20. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from its latest reported closing price of $22.81.

The projected annual revenue for National Oilwell Varco is $8,344MM, an increase of 24.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, an increase of 3,960.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Oilwell Varco, Inc.. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is 0.3204%, a decrease of 1.1847%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 454,221,438 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 36,100,081 shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,938,447 shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 35,321,478 shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,845,885 shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 22,002,994 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,242,754 shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,051,337 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,882,097 shares, representing a decrease of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 28.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 15,763,704 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,661,227 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 81.28% over the last quarter.

National Oilwell Varco Declares $$0.05 Dividend

National Oilwell Varco said on August 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the most recent share price of $22.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.14, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

NOV Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

