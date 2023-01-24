BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,540,231 shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8,050,417 shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.36% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Fuel Gas is $79.15. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 33.36% from its latest reported closing price of $59.35.

The projected annual revenue for National Fuel Gas is $2,499MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual EPS is $6.98, an increase of 12.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Fuel Gas Co.. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to National Fuel Gas Co. is 0.2953%, a decrease of 5.5213%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 79,945,737 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,602,855 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104,585 shares, representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds Llc holds 2,422,000 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422,500 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 2,101,327 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092,414 shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 90.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,944,343 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993,643 shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,291,032 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349,599 shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFG by 57.63% over the last quarter.

National Fuel Gas Declares $$0.48 Dividend

National Fuel Gas said on September 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the most recent share price of $59.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

National Fuel Gas Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility.

