BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,638,392 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR). This represents 17.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 1,265,676 shares and 15.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.45% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United Statesand numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 353,100 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439,325 shares, representing a decrease of 24.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 195,742 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,471 shares, representing a decrease of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 35.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 154,154 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149,175 shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds 141,624 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 130,058 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,634 shares, representing an increase of 47.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBR by 27.52% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries Ltd.. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nabors Industries Ltd. is 0.1208%, a decrease of 7.2476%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 7,810,484 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nabors Industries is $201.51. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $301.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.45% from its latest reported closing price of $177.62.

The projected annual revenue for Nabors Industries is $3,342MM, an increase of 37.13%. The projected annual EPS is $14.67.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.