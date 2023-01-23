BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,968,756 shares of MYR Group Inc (MYRG). This represents 17.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,845,211 shares and 16.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.34% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,018,344 shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999,987 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 60.30% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 681,225 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675,450 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 506,594 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529,746 shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 492,721 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554,301 shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 448,289 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657,654 shares, representing a decrease of 46.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group Inc. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYR Group Inc is 0.1867%, a decrease of 1.4933%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 17,141,881 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYR Group is $107.86. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.81% from its latest reported closing price of $97.34.

The projected annual revenue for MYR Group is $3,107MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual EPS is $5.19, an increase of 9.89%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.