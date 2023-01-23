BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,667,009 shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA). This represents 11.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,634,687 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.23% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 516,600 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557,500 shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 30.72% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 444,515 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483,574 shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 17.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 433,690 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,345 shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 21.23% over the last quarter.

BancorpSouth Bank holds 421,577 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 413,094 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584,787 shares, representing a decrease of 41.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA Inc. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 8.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Murphy USA Inc is 0.3263%, an increase of 1.3684%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 22,567,589 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy USA is $311.25. The forecasts range from a low of $244.42 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.55% from its latest reported closing price of $253.98.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy USA is $23,854MM, an increase of 15.34%. The projected annual EPS is $18.34, a decrease of -32.90%.

