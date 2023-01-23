BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,281,846 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR). This represents 11.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 16,714,797 shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.38% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 7,505,398 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,645,703 shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 42.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,659,501 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620,882 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 2,599,779 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611,193 shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 26.79% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2,533,406 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963,484 shares, representing an increase of 22.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 53.78% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 2,174,865 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181,989 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 44.81% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil Corporation. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Murphy Oil Corporation is 0.2354%, an increase of 12.3637%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 135,978,956 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $52.82. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.41% from its latest reported closing price of $42.12.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is $4,198MM, an increase of 5.05%. The projected annual EPS is $7.78, an increase of 29.17%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

