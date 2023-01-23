BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.04% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies Inc holds 2,950,909 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353,775 shares, representing a decrease of 13.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. holds 1,251,062 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347,023 shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 53.63% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. holds 1,090,432 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067,232 shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 17.04% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management Inc holds 971,856 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970,876 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 943,611 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991,881 shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 56.17% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 749 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc is 0.2491%, a decrease of 1.1623%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 48,398,270 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $92.62. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.19% from its latest reported closing price of $79.03.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is $3,869MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual EPS is $6.15, a decrease of -3.23%.

