BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,694,699 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP). This represents 15.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 10,304,917 shares and 13.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.78% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 3,450,000 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2,878,786 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955,376 shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,464,691 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763,173 shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 85.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,317,857 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337,160 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,285,294 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239,993 shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Mr. Cooper Group Inc is 0.3097%, an increase of 11.8838%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 68,597,255 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.51% from its latest reported closing price of $44.86.

The projected annual revenue for Mr. Cooper Group is $1,809MM, a decrease of -35.07%. The projected annual EPS is $4.84, a decrease of -67.18%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.