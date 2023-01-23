Investing
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

January 23, 2023 — 06:59 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,645,421 shares of Movado Group, Inc (MOV). This represents 16.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,553,405 shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.60% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 1,329,620 shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132,622 shares, representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 532,278 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612,754 shares, representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 84.62% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 520,862 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601,862 shares, representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC holds 462,009 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465,725 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 375,369 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,648 shares, representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 16.42% over the last quarter.

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movado Group, Inc. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Movado Group, Inc is 0.1078%, an increase of 1.4250%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 19,136,303 shares.

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Movado Group is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $34.55.

The projected annual revenue for Movado Group is $749MM, a decrease of -1.86%. The projected annual EPS is $4.05, a decrease of -10.91%.

