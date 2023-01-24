BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,537,336 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14,324,480 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.87% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Motorola Solutions is $289.87. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $334.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.87% from its latest reported closing price of $256.82.

The projected annual revenue for Motorola Solutions is $9,644MM, an increase of 10.53%. The projected annual EPS is $11.31, an increase of 61.56%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorola Solutions Inc. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Motorola Solutions Inc is 0.4119%, an increase of 4.0755%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 170,476,166 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,098,742 shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,710,176 shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 16.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 3,395,859 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604,446 shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,332,808 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281,536 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 3,041,966 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197,638 shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 2,775,220 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096,526 shares, representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSI by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Motorola Solutions Declares $$0.88 Dividend

Motorola Solutions said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the most recent share price of $256.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.34%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Motorola Solutions Inc Background Information

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security.

