BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,438,480 shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 10, 2018 they reported 2,484,617 shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 118.89% and an increase in total ownership of 5.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.51% Upside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercury General is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.51% from its latest reported closing price of $35.17.

The projected annual revenue for Mercury General is $4,433MM, an increase of 25.20%. The projected annual EPS is $1.29.

Fund Sentiment

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercury General Corporation. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Mercury General Corporation is 0.1145%, a decrease of 8.8474%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.40% to 27,524,216 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,284,900 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401,600 shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 29.72% over the last quarter.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc holds 797,819 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551,464 shares, representing an increase of 30.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 748,506 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671,262 shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 26.36% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 645,051 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621,895 shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 68.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 615,283 shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442,787 shares, representing a decrease of 134.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCY by 97.31% over the last quarter.

Mercury General Declares $$0.32 Dividend

Mercury General said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the most recent share price of $35.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.15, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Mercury General Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

