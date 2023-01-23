BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,672,143 shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD). This represents 16.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 13,134,838 shares and 15.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.09% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners Llc holds 6,760,729 shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,825,902 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 6,496,913 shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,248,231 shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 6,019,923 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341,665 shares, representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value LP holds 5,915,000 shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 3,641,718 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750,953 shares, representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEDNAX Inc. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDNAX Inc is 0.1491%, a decrease of 7.5397%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 97,753,258 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for MEDNAX is $17.91. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.20.

The projected annual revenue for MEDNAX is $2,095MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.88, an increase of 88.06%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

