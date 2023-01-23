BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Marcus Corporation (THE) (MCS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,202,736 shares of Marcus Corporation (THE) (MCS). This represents 17.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,860,292 shares and 15.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.87% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

What are large shareholders doing?

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. holds 1,373,283 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380,331 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 39.63% over the last quarter.

Corre Partners Management, LLC holds 1,030,020 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 846,904 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720,549 shares, representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 797,340 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902,500 shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 778,815 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792,548 shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 28.56% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus Corporation (THE). This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Marcus Corporation (THE) is 0.1981%, a decrease of 10.6454%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 29,160,044 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus Corporation is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.80% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus Corporation is $773MM, an increase of 20.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, an increase of 352.69%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

