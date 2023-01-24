BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 58,893,184 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 47,975,299 shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.76% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is $35.27. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is $8,341MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual EPS is $4.35, a decrease of -16.13%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil Corporation. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Marathon Oil Corporation is 0.2786%, an increase of 2.3979%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 549,181,346 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 17,361,564 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,420,117 shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 89.55% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 14,459,314 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,265,684 shares, representing a decrease of 40.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 14,401,012 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,713,319 shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 9,306,013 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,050,291 shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,278,192 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,262,301 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Marathon Oil Declares $$0.09 Dividend

Marathon Oil said on October 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on December 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the most recent share price of $28.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Marathon Oil Corporation Background Information

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

