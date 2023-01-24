BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,979,083 shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4,779,808 shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.17% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -5.43% Downside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for ManpowerGroup is $83.64. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of -5.43% from its latest reported closing price of $88.44.

The projected annual revenue for ManpowerGroup is $18,793MM, a decrease of -7.88%. The projected annual EPS is $7.44, a decrease of -9.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in ManpowerGroup Inc.. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ManpowerGroup Inc. is 0.1519%, a decrease of 10.9544%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 62,624,711 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,332,698 shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,343,310 shares, representing a decrease of 18.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 2,640,065 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547,068 shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 32.17% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,727,397 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713,170 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,296,186 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259,283 shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 27.66% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 1,284,699 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349,219 shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAN by 34.44% over the last quarter.

ManpowerGroup Declares $$1.36 Dividend

ManpowerGroup said on May 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.36 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022 received the payment on June 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.26 per share.

At the most recent share price of $88.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

ManpowerGroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ManpowerGroup®, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands - Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions - creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry.

