BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,319,963 shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4,552,717 shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Bancorp is $19.12. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $18.47.

The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Bancorp is $379MM, an increase of 24.19%. The projected annual EPS is $2.02, an increase of 30.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is 0.1489%, an increase of 13.6586%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 43,451,905 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 1,584,086 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577,941 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1,408,192 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421,241 shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,152,424 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117,066 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Versor Investments LP holds 1,045,487 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust Corp holds 912,481 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907,539 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBAI by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Lakeland Bancorp Declares $$0.14 Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on November 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the most recent share price of $18.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., which had $7.66 billion in total assets at December 31, 2020. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ.

