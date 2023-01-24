BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60,684,989 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 55,140,654 shares and 8.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is $24.39. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of $21.86.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is $1,750MM, an increase of 2.19%. The projected annual EPS is $0.71, an increase of 86.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty Corporation. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kimco Realty Corporation is 0.2837%, a decrease of 1.9643%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 673,934,073 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 39,900,736 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,827,163 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 26,904,091 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,364,727 shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 24,789,744 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,015,969 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 22,870,809 shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,506,259 shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 89.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,971,166 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,105,157 shares, representing an increase of 16.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIM by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Kimco Realty Declares $$0.23 Dividend

Kimco Realty said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the most recent share price of $21.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.21, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.18%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Kimco Realty Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

