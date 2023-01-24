BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,616,539 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4,454,760 shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.43% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $224.06. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from its latest reported closing price of $180.07.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is $8,489MM, a decrease of -34.10%. The projected annual EPS is $16.42, a decrease of -10.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 6.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc is 0.2549%, a decrease of 8.7466%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 52,718,275 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,583,741 shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606,520 shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 3,188,093 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,995,197 shares, representing a decrease of 25.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 1,454,632 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052,644 shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 42.82% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,386,077 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385,596 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments, Llc holds 1,328,876 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224,130 shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang LaSalle Declares $$0.43 Dividend

Jones Lang LaSalle said on November 5, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2019 received the payment on December 13, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the most recent share price of $180.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. Background Information

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

