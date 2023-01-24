BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35,492,016 shares of International Paper Co (IP). This represents 9.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 31,451,662 shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.85% and an increase in total ownership of 1.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -12.48% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Paper is $32.79. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of -12.48% from its latest reported closing price of $37.47.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is $21,306MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual EPS is $3.25, a decrease of -37.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1537 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper Co. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to International Paper Co is 0.1981%, a decrease of 17.4144%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 339,416,132 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 27,117,922 shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,831,421 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 14,568,386 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,199,150 shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 91.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 9,757,908 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,962,608 shares, representing a decrease of 63.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 7,978,400 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,966,950 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 21.37% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 7,266,813 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,865,776 shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IP by 17.44% over the last quarter.

International Paper Declares $$0.46 Dividend

International Paper said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share. Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the most recent share price of $37.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

International Paper Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. It produces corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion.

