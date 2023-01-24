BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,165,517 shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5,683,001 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.38% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ingredion is $101.59. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.38% from its latest reported closing price of $101.21.

The projected annual revenue for Ingredion is $8,615MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual EPS is $8.10, an increase of 21.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingredion Inc. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ingredion Inc is 0.2591%, an increase of 0.4740%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 66,180,645 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,598,482 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583,308 shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 2,352,877 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364,368 shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,537,798 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613,468 shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 64.80% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 1,443,437 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432,898 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,392,652 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254,924 shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGR by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Ingredion Declares $$0.71 Dividend

Ingredion said on December 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ( $2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the most recent share price of $101.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Ingredion Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingredion Incorporated, headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

