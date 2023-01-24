BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,169,864 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3,148,490 shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.44% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.69% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Bancorp is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.69% from its latest reported closing price of $15.60.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Bancorp is $268MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual EPS is $2.03, a decrease of -5.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Bancorp Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Horizon Bancorp Inc is 0.1073%, a decrease of 3.8681%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 30,271,530 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2,053,870 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157,763 shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 2,001,447 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006,001 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,271,477 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327,480 shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 728,391 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714,283 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 502,826 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521,926 shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBNC by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Horizon Bancorp Declares $$0.16 Dividend

Horizon Bancorp said on September 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2022 received the payment on October 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the most recent share price of $15.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Horizon Bancorp Inc (IN) Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.

