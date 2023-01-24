BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,560,019 shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 9,326,772 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.50% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.29% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.29% from its latest reported closing price of $61.02.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is $7,019MM, a decrease of -15.29%. The projected annual EPS is $5.76, an increase of 33.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial Corp. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 7.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to First American Financial Corp is 0.2758%, a decrease of 7.9576%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 99,160,656 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 10,000,000 shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,850,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments, Llc holds 4,131,920 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225,097 shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,516,715 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443,015 shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 2,421,431 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277,507 shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,653,485 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678,712 shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 11.15% over the last quarter.

First American Financial Declares $$0.52 Dividend

First American Financial said on August 23, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the most recent share price of $61.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

First American Financial Corp Background Information

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

