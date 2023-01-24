BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,072,738 shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10,220,557 shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.69% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.56% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $127.95. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.56% from its latest reported closing price of $115.73.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is $13,091MM, an increase of 15.56%. The projected annual EPS is $9.59, an increase of 232.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group Inc. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 4.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Expedia Group Inc is 0.2983%, a decrease of 9.8137%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 162,017,629 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 5,500,813 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,192,939 shares, representing a decrease of 30.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 56.33% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,158,498 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216,952 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 3,955,000 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200,000 shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 2.91% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. holds 3,292,637 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154,637 shares, representing a decrease of 86.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 59.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,181,509 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996,229 shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Declares $$0.34 Dividend

Expedia Group said on February 12, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2020 received the payment on March 26, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the most recent share price of $115.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.29%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Expedia Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

