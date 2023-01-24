BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Dynex Capital Inc (DX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,347,769 shares of Dynex Capital Inc (DX). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3,156,730 shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.44% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynex Capital is $14.69. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 1.44% from its latest reported closing price of $14.48.

The projected annual revenue for Dynex Capital is $51MM, a decrease of -64.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.88, a decrease of -67.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynex Capital Inc. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Dynex Capital Inc is 0.0846%, a decrease of 1.9729%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.80% to 21,424,956 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 1,460,433 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709,380 shares, representing an increase of 51.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 42.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,152,120 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,885 shares, representing an increase of 97.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 2,908.06% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1,117,349 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112,858 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 914,960 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,657 shares, representing an increase of 88.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DX by 603.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 913,584 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,741 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DX by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Dynex Capital Declares $$0.13 Dividend

Dynex Capital said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ( $1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 will receive the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the most recent share price of $14.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.77%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO.

