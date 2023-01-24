BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in ConAgra Foods, Inc. (CAG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45,177,290 shares of ConAgra Foods, Inc. (CAG). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34,415,738 shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.55% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConAgra Foods is $42.50. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.55% from its latest reported closing price of $37.43.

The projected annual revenue for ConAgra Foods is $12,307MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual EPS is $2.48, an increase of 74.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1519 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConAgra Foods, Inc.. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ConAgra Foods, Inc. is 0.2591%, a decrease of 0.8467%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 447,043,220 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 27,370,821 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,918,907 shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 46.01% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 16,911,524 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,841,758 shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 1.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 11,412,192 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,234,737 shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,299,552 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,473,493 shares, representing a decrease of 90.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 47.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 9,646,938 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,560,191 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 2.15% over the last quarter.

ConAgra Foods Declares $$0.33 Dividend

ConAgra Foods said on December 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ( $1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the most recent share price of $37.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Conagra Brands Inc Background Information

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

