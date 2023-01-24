BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Chemed Corporation (CHE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,399,535 shares of Chemed Corporation (CHE). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1,343,981 shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemed is $576.30. The forecasts range from a low of $550.45 to a high of $609.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of $503.64.

The projected annual revenue for Chemed is $2,234MM, an increase of 4.92%. The projected annual EPS is $20.41, an increase of 16.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemed Corporation. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Chemed Corporation is 0.3395%, a decrease of 0.1730%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 16,620,647 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 543,841 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545,727 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 3.71% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 524,042 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403,379 shares, representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 28.86% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 511,993 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514,116 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 406,169 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410,138 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 394,801 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380,587 shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHE by 81.26% over the last quarter.

Chemed Declares $$0.38 Dividend

Chemed said on August 5, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the most recent share price of $503.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.08%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Chemed Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

