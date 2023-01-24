BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,074,950 shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4,285,383 shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.42% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.45% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is $351.90. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.45% from its latest reported closing price of $240.29.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is $7,006MM, an increase of 7.56%. The projected annual EPS is $21.60, an increase of 28.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies, Inc.. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 9.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Carlisle Companies, Inc. is 0.4150%, a decrease of 3.2458%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 56,081,139 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,785,902 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109,583 shares, representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 70.79% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,726,777 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435,553 shares, representing a decrease of 41.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,494,329 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887,104 shares, representing a decrease of 26.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management Inc /wi/ holds 1,229,638 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533,032 shares, representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 1,141,097 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710,067 shares, representing a decrease of 49.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Carlisle Companies Declares $$0.75 Dividend

Carlisle Companies said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the most recent share price of $240.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Carlisle Companies Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

