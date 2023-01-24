BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,525,125 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14,260,821 shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.35% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadstone Net Lease is $23.97. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 35.35% from its latest reported closing price of $17.71.

The projected annual revenue for Broadstone Net Lease is $427MM, an increase of 9.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.62, a decrease of -12.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Broadstone Net Lease Inc is 0.2668%, a decrease of 4.4427%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.78% to 160,796,523 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 13,452,672 shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,903,788 shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 56.30% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc holds 10,458,301 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,698,695 shares, representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 6,157,449 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680,562 shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc holds 5,688,883 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139,536 shares, representing an increase of 44.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 55.66% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 3,656,239 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446,206 shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease Declares $$0.28 Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ( $1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the most recent share price of $17.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.21%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net leased commercial properties located throughout the United States, primarily via sale and leaseback, lease assumption, and UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where 'UPREIT' means 'umbrella partnership real estate investment trust') provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax cost basis. With a diversified portfolio of 550 retail, healthcare, industrial, office and other properties in 40 states as of March 31, 2018, the REIT targets individual or portfolio acquisitions within the $5 million to $300 million range. There are currently more than 2,700 shareholders in BNL, which is externally managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC. BNL remains open for new investment by accredited investors on a monthly basis, with a minimum direct investment of $500,000. Shares are offered directly by BNL via private placement.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

