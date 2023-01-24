BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,851,523 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4,558,511 shares and 9.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.20% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is $48.87. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.20% from its latest reported closing price of $40.32.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is $4,184MM, an increase of 75.58%. The projected annual EPS is $10.82, an increase of 43.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 7.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Bread Financial Holdings Inc is 0.1552%, an increase of 0.4024%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 56,384,689 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources Inc holds 4,810,615 shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911,883 shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 4,568,162 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562,360 shares, representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 1,541,655 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717,872 shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,176,645 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367,673 shares, representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 25.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 898,423 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876,993 shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Declares $$0.21 Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $40.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.