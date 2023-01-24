BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,973,189 shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 2,956,798 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acuity Brands is $197.73. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of $176.56.

The projected annual revenue for Acuity Brands is $4,215MM, an increase of 3.36%. The projected annual EPS is $13.85, an increase of 24.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuity Brands, Inc.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Acuity Brands, Inc. is 0.2435%, an increase of 3.2849%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 35,402,338 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,400,058 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415,720 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,230,816 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312,152 shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 85.90% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 924,473 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925,390 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 5.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 878,587 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844,905 shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 864,283 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884,327 shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYI by 78.99% over the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Declares $$0.13 Dividend

Acuity Brands said on September 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. Shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022 received the payment on November 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the most recent share price of $176.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.07%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Acuity Brands, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services. Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates.

