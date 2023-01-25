BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Vontier Corp (VNT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.15MM shares of Vontier Corp (VNT). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 14.44MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.97% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vontier is $24.20. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from its latest reported closing price of $21.81.

The projected annual revenue for Vontier is $2,991MM, a decrease of -3.60%. The projected annual EPS is $2.82, an increase of 3.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vontier Corp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Vontier Corp is 0.1959%, a decrease of 22.1701%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 176,598,190 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Putnam Investments Llc holds 6,926,674 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,716,921 shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 35.59% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 3,299,068 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106,044 shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 3,159,533 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,805,755 shares, representing a decrease of 20.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 34.52% over the last quarter.

Sound Shore Management Inc /ct/ holds 3,064,349 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360,578 shares, representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 26.77% over the last quarter.

Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 2,731,700 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984,500 shares, representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNT by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Vontier Declares $0.02 Dividend

Vontier said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the most recent share price of $21.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.46%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Vontier Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide. Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

