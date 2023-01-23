BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,731,786 shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 17.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 5,772,270 shares and 16.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 2,420,290 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444,690 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 2,229,983 shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795,992 shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 46.22% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 1,246,924 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170,255 shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 787,095 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753,266 shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 711,269 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694,277 shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trueblue Inc. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Trueblue Inc is 0.0952%, an increase of 6.1030%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 38,865,795 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trueblue is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 30.10% from its latest reported closing price of $19.60.

The projected annual revenue for Trueblue is $2,172MM, a decrease of -6.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67, a decrease of -25.72%.

