Investing
TBI

BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

January 23, 2023 — 06:42 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,731,786 shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 17.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 5,772,270 shares and 16.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2019, TrueBlue connected approximately 724,000 people and work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries.

What are large shareholders doing?

TBI / Trueblue Inc Ownership

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 2,420,290 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444,690 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 2,229,983 shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795,992 shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 46.22% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 1,246,924 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170,255 shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 21.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 787,095 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753,266 shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 711,269 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694,277 shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBI by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trueblue Inc. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Trueblue Inc is 0.0952%, an increase of 6.1030%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 38,865,795 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trueblue is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 30.10% from its latest reported closing price of $19.60.

The projected annual revenue for Trueblue is $2,172MM, a decrease of -6.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.67, a decrease of -25.72%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.