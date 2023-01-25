BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.75MM shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.74MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $40.57. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of $35.37.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is $16,794MM, an increase of 102.36%. The projected annual EPS is $5.16, a decrease of -16.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Synchrony Financial is 0.2043%, an increase of 5.7616%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.50% to 501,956,268 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 45,090,752 shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,263,980 shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 13,128,969 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,347,365 shares, representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 9,912,218 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,142,484 shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,621,391 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,948,843 shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 8,342,603 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,547,277 shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Synchrony Financial Declares $0.23 Dividend

Synchrony Financial said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022 received the payment on November 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the most recent share price of $35.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.60%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Synchrony Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

