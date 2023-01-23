BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,071,384 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 17,020,701 shares and 13.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 14,097,157 shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,280,461 shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 3,517,910 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867,697 shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds 3,012,008 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038,756 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 35.42% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 2,327,717 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351,140 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2,228,359 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825,541 shares, representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Spirit Realty Capital Inc is 0.3301%, an increase of 9.1982%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 154,640,186 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is $45.56. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $41.30.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is $778MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of -18.81%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.