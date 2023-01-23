Investing
SRC

BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

January 23, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,071,384 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 17,020,701 shares and 13.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

What are large shareholders doing?

SRC / Spirit Realty Capital Inc Ownership

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 14,097,157 shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,280,461 shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 3,517,910 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867,697 shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds 3,012,008 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038,756 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 35.42% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 2,327,717 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351,140 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2,228,359 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825,541 shares, representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 35.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Spirit Realty Capital Inc is 0.3301%, an increase of 9.1982%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 154,640,186 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is $45.56. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $41.30.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is $778MM, an increase of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of -18.81%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.