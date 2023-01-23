BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,681,136 shares of Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX). This represents 14.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 9,283,165 shares and 15.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has two business segments. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over 2 million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenues from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

What are large shareholders doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 6,611,630 shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103,121 shares, representing an increase of 22.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 1.97% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 2,865,459 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 2,146,526 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693,688 shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings Inc holds 1,826,367 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977,780 shares, representing a decrease of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,409,549 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442,677 shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Gas Corp.. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Southwest Gas Corp. is 0.2579%, a decrease of 17.2795%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 70,696,503 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwest Gas is $76.30. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.34% from its latest reported closing price of $66.15.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Gas is $4,837MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual EPS is $4.33, an increase of 87.84%.

